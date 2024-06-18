Eden Sassoon On 'The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' 'Memba Her?!

Pilates pro and reality television star Eden Sassoon -- daughter of hair and beauty icon Vidal Sassoon -- was in her mid-40s when she joined as a "friend of" on Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" back in 2016.

Joining Eden in the dramatic series included Kyle Richards as the hot bubbly mom, Erika Jayne as the glitz n' glam stage performer, Lisa Vanderpump as the restauranteur with "British humor" and Dorit Kemsley who also made her debut that season!