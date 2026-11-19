'Real Housewives of Orange County' alum Lynne Curtin's daughter Alexa Curtin has a new mug shot following her latest run-in with the law ... and we're getting the first look.

TMZ obtained the booked photo the former 'RHOC' star's daughter snapped as she was being processed ... showing Alexa with her dark hair partially pulled up as she looks straight into the camera.

As TMZ previously reported, Alexa was cited July 21 at a Jack in the Box in Fullerton, CA, after police allegedly discovered an opium pipe in her possession.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Alexa was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia ... and the citation listed her as homeless.

The legal trouble comes amid Alexa's years-long struggle with substance abuse, which she's previously discussed publicly.

Earlier this year, she opened up about her addiction, revealing she started taking pills shortly after high school before progressing to harder drugs ... and issuing a heartbreaking plea for help, saying ... "I'm here, and I'm alive, but I don't want to be."