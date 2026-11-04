'RHOC' Lynne Curtin's Troubled Daughter Allegedly Caught With Drug Pipe At Jack in The Box

Homeless Daughter Allegedly Caught With Drug Pipe At Jack in The Box

'Real Housewives of Orange County' alum Lynne Curtin's troubled daughter Alexa Curtin is facing new legal trouble after cops say she was caught with drug paraphernalia at a fast-food restaurant ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Alexa was cited on July 21 at a Jack in the Box in Fullerton, CA, around 30 miles away from where her mom lives. Cops allegedly found an opium pipe on Alexa when speaking to her.

The citation listed Alexa as being homeless.

Alexa was charged with a misdemeanor for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Earlier this year, Alexa spoke out about her struggles with drugs. She said she started using right after high school ... starting with pills and then turning to harder drugs, adding, "I'm here, and I'm alive, but I don't want to be. This is a cry for help."