Greg Biffle's Estate Accused of Selling Property, Giving Away His Memorabilia

Greg Biffle's estate is allegedly being picked apart ... and the family of one of the victims killed alongside the NASCAR star wants a judge to put a stop to it.

According to court documents, obtained by TMZ, a woman named Elena Smith claims those overseeing Biffle's estate have been selling off millions in assets and even giving away his personal memorabilia while wrongful death claims are still pending against the estate.

Smith is the administrator of the estate of Craig Wadsworth, Biffle's longtime right-hand man who also died in the December 2025 plane crash.

Smith claims Biffle's niece, Jordyn Biffle Carpenter, who is administering his estate, took control of his real estate company, NC Property LLC, and has sold multiple parcels of land for a combined $1.6 million since June ... without disclosing where the money went.

And there's more ... Smith alleges Biffle's yacht, "Checkered Past," is listed for sale in Florida for more than $4 million, despite allegedly being left off the estate's inventory.

The filing also claims Carpenter hosted a party at Biffle's mountain ranch in August ... where she allegedly handed out the late driver's personal memorabilia to guests as party favors.

All of this is unfolding as Biffle's estate faces at least $50 million in wrongful death claims stemming from the fatal plane crash ... including a claim of more than $10 million filed on Wadsworth's behalf.

Play video content Video: Greg Biffle Jet Crash Caught On Camera Bobby Renwick via Storyful

As TMZ Sports previously reported ... the estates of Dennis Dutton, who was piloting the plane, and his son Jack sued Biffle's estate for a combined $30 million in April, alleging the NASCAR star was responsible for the crash due in part to inadequate aircraft maintenance.

Smith is now asking the court to halt further sales and distributions, order a full accounting of the estate's assets, and remove Carpenter as administrator ... and she also wants a neutral party appointed to take over.

The petition also claims Carpenter concealed a will Biffle signed months before his death, which allegedly named other people to oversee his estate.

Play video content Video: NTSB Releases Footage Of Wreckage From Greg Biffle Jet Crash NTSB

Biffle, Wadsworth, and five others died on December 18, 2025, when a private jet crashed shortly after taking off from Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina.

Biffle was a NASCAR legend who racked up 19 Cup Series wins during his career and made history as the first driver to win championships in both the Truck and Xfinity Series.