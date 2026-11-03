Rep. Jasmine Crockett Slams Nicki Minaj, Says She's Only Out for Herself

Nicki Minaj is Only Out for Herself!!!

Play video content Video: Jasmine Crockett Speaks on Nicki Minaj's Political Involvement TMZ.com

Jasmine Crockett thinks Nicki Minaj has been using her massive platform for the wrong reasons ... accusing her political motives of being self-centered.

We caught up with the Congresswoman from Texas on Tuesday in New York City, where she called out the double standard of Nicki -- who's not a U.S. citizen -- acting as a MAGA megaphone while so many other immigrants are being detained by ICE under President Trump.

Check out the clip ... Jasmine is quick to slam Nicki, accusing her of only being out for herself and sowing hate and division.

While the congresswoman doesn't believe in Nicki's politics, she is encouraging people to use their voices to bring people together.