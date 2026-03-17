Jasmine Crockett's Security Guard Video Recorded During Deadly Police Standoff

Play video content Dallas Police Department

Jasmine Crockett's security guard, who was shot and killed by a SWAT team in Texas, was captured on video in a police standoff moments before his death.

The Dallas Police Department held a press conference Monday and released dashcam footage showing what led up to Diamon-Mazairre Robinson's fatal encounter with law enforcement. Since 2023, Robinson had been working security for Crockett while she had been a member of Congress.

In the footage, cops say Robinson was driving a car with stolen plates while leading Dallas PD officers on a chase, which ended inside a hospital parking garage. As you can see, Robinson is surrounded by officers who are ordering him out of his vehicle while telling him to drop his gun.

Robinson slowly emerges from the passenger side with his hands up ... but then he reaches for something around his waist. One cop screams, "Don't reach! Don't do it! Don't do it!" The video then freezes before Robinson is shot to death by police.

Cops said Robinson had multiple felony warrants as well as a parole violation warrant for impersonating a police officer and for possessing stolen license plates. Robinson also went by several aliases, including "Mike King."

Crockett issued a statement Monday, saying her team followed all protocols outlined by the House of Representatives to contract additional security. She said Robinson had been approved for hiring, but she knew him as Mike King.