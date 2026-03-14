U.S. Rep Jasmine Crockett's Security Guard Reportedly Shot to Death by Police

A member of Jasmine Crockett's congressional security detail was shot to death by police during a standoff in Texas, according to CBS News.

The violent encounter unfolded in Dallas Wednesday night, when Mike King reportedly ran inside a hospital parking garage and then barricaded himself inside a vehicle while being pursued by SWAT officers.

CBS reports the cops then tear-gassed King, prompting him to jump out of the vehicle and pull a gun before he was fatally shot by police.

Law enforcement sources told CBS ... King was wanted for impersonating law enforcement while running a platform online, Off Duty Police Services, which finds off-duty gigs for North Texas cops.

Images obtained by CBS show King guarding Crockett at events and traveling with the congresswoman during her latest campaign run for a U.S. Senate seat in Texas. Crocket lost to James Talarico in the Democratic primary.

Sources also told the network ... King cruised around in an imitation undercover police vehicle with license plates he ripped off from cars outside a military recruiting office.