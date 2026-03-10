Jasmine Crockett's Failed Senate Campaign Expenses Revealed

Democratic Texas Representative Jasmine Crockett’s failed Senate campaign expenses included $200K on text messages to potential voters and tens of thousands of dollars on consultants -- while her opponent James Talarico outspent her like crazy on advertising ... TMZ has learned.

Per campaign records, the Congresswoman listed $8,577,757.47 in receipts ... with $3,682,885.41 in individual contributions ... from December 2025 to February 2025.

During the same time period, Jasmine’s campaign spent $5,092,872.38 on expenses ... and $17,297.87 on contribution refunds.

According to records, Jasmine spent more than $275K to a company called True Blue Digital for advertising ... over $200K on text message services, $40K on consultants, $20K on website services, $6,000 on media production, $10,000 on printing, $1,200 on catering, $1,800 on security services, and $528 at a fancy Texas restaurant, Winsome Prime.

The Texas politician -- who lost last week's primary to Talarico -- ended the campaign with $3,484,885.09 in cash on hand.