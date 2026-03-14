Jasmine Crockett's Slain Bodyguard Had Reportedly Been Arrested Numerous Times

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett's bodyguard -- who was killed in a standoff with police this week -- reportedly had a checkered past.

The bodyguard went by Mike King ... but CBS News is now reporting that was an alias -- and his real name was Diamon-Mazairre Robinson.

The outlet reports Robinson was using aliases while running a business that put cops in off-duty security jobs ... and, he reportedly found himself in the crosshairs of a federal investigation for allegedly impersonating an officer.

According to CBS ... Robinson was arrested numerous times -- including seven times for theft -- between 2009 and 2012.

His conviction sentences reportedly led to a series of relatively small fines as well as probation ... never jail time.

Some officers who were allegedly placed in positions by Robinson's company reportedly told the outlet he presented himself as a detective with U.S. Capitol Police.

As you know ... Robinson was reportedly being pursued by SWAT officers in Dallas Wednesday night when he ran into a hospital parking garage and barricaded himself inside a vehicle.