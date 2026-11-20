Play video content Video: Body Cam Reveals Deadly Shooting Involving 10-Year-Old

A 10-year-old boy fatally shot a 16-year-old girl during Halloween in New Mexico ... and what led to the violence was all caught on newly released video.

Surveillance footage -- obtained by KOB 4 News -- shows a woman identified as Elaina Gomez-Villeda in a Halloween costume standing at the door to her neighbor's apartment in Albuquerque, asking her neighbor to turn down the volume.

Police said Gomez-Villeda came by three times to warn the neighbor to turn the music down and, on the third go around, a violent confrontation ensued.

In the video, Gomez-Villeda starts fighting with her neighbor as the neighbor's 16-year-old girl steps in to break it up along with Gomez-Villeda's 10-year-old son.

Gomez-Villeda then orders her son to "get the gun" and threatens her neighbor by saying "he's going to f***ing shoot someone bitch!

Her son then runs inside their apartment nearby and returns with a gun, fatally shooting the 16-year-old girl.

We obtained police body cam footage that shows the chaotic aftermath.

Cops said Gomez-Villeda reported to a 911 dispatcher that her son had used her gun ... but the boy has not been charged because he's too young under New Mexico law.

When the boy turns 12, he could face charges if the district attorney moves forward with the case after a review.