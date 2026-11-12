Gang Members Allegedly Target Wrong Car in Drive-By, Kill 12-Year-Old Boy

Three alleged gang members are facing federal charges after prosecutors say they shot at a car they believed belonged to a rival gang member ... but instead ended up killing an innocent 12-year-old boy named Kade Lewin.

24-year-old Ousmane Diallo, 26-year-old Mayel Bussereth and 25-year-old Jonah Luc are charged with racketeering and firearm-related offenses in connection with the deadly 2022 Brooklyn shooting.

Prosecutors claim that on March 31, 2022, the three men who are alleged members of the ICG Barbiez gang drove around looking for a rival gang member.

Per court docs, the three men allegedly drove around the block near East 56th Street and Linden Boulevard several times, apparently searching for their target ... before finally spotting a parked car they believed a rival was sitting inside.

Prosecutors allege they opened fire on the car ... but their intended target wasn't inside. The alleged gang members shot 12-year-old Kade, who was sitting in the vehicle when the bullets came flying. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another innocent bystander was also caught in the gunfire, but survived.