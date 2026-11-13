California Killer Tells Victim's Family He Isn't Sorry, Would Do It Over Again 'A Million Times'

A convicted killer told the heartbroken family of his victim that he wasn't sorry in his sentencing hearing ... going even further to say he'd kill him all over again a million times.

Damien Murphy told the family of William Carney ... "I would apologize, but I’m not going to apologize for protecting my family. I’d do it a million times."

Murphy was admonished by the judge in the Fresno murder case, who said ... "I hope you change your mind and have some remorse for your actions, and don’t be disrespectful to the people you murdered and hurt their families."

In Thursday's hearing ... Murphy was sentenced to 32 years in prison after pleading no contest to voluntary manslaughter in September ... ABC30 reported.

Investigators had previously found that a dispute between Carney and the killer's family led to Murphy shooting Carney -- who initially survived but later succumbed to his injuries -- at a gas station in Oct. 2023.

In her victim statement ... Carney's daughter Essence said ... "It was like all my dreams died at once."

Carney's mother shared ... "My life simply no longer holds the happiness it once had. The joy that used to come naturally has been replaced by grief."