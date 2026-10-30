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Tupac Shakur Killer Duane 'Keefe D' Davis Poses For Sad New Mug Shot

Tupac Killer Duane 'Keffe D' Davis Appears Pained In New Mug Shot ... After Transfer To High-Security Prison

By TMZ Staff
Published
Duane Keefe D Davis Mug Shot 1
Nevada Department of Corrections

Tupac Shakur shooting mastermind Duane "Keefe D" Davis started his 40-year prison sentence in Nevada ... and we can see it written all over his face.

Davis posed for a new mug shot at the maximum-security High Desert State in Indian Springs, NV ... and it's safe to say he's not a happy camper.

Tupac Shakur Duane
Getty

Check out the pained look on Keefe's face ... which seems to indicate that reality is setting in for the convicted killer.

Keefe's serving a 40-year-to-life sentence behind bars after a jury found him guilty of murdering Tupac during his August trial.

Prosecutors accused Davis of orchestrating the September 1996 drive-by shooting in retaliation for Tupac and members of Pac's entourage attacking Davis' nephew, Orlando Anderson, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Remembering Tupac Shakur
Launch Gallery
Remembering Tupac Shakur Launch Gallery
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Tupac was riding in a BMW with Suge Knight when the iconic rapper was struck by several bullets from a gun Davis allegedly handed to Anderson. Tupac died six days later at the young age of 25.

Davis is the only person ever charged for Tupac's murder -- Anderson has been dead for years -- and his legal team has maintained his innocence and plans to appeal the conviction.

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