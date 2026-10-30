Tupac Shakur Killer Duane 'Keefe D' Davis Poses For Sad New Mug Shot

Tupac Shakur shooting mastermind Duane "Keefe D" Davis started his 40-year prison sentence in Nevada ... and we can see it written all over his face.

Davis posed for a new mug shot at the maximum-security High Desert State in Indian Springs, NV ... and it's safe to say he's not a happy camper.

Check out the pained look on Keefe's face ... which seems to indicate that reality is setting in for the convicted killer.

Keefe's serving a 40-year-to-life sentence behind bars after a jury found him guilty of murdering Tupac during his August trial.

Prosecutors accused Davis of orchestrating the September 1996 drive-by shooting in retaliation for Tupac and members of Pac's entourage attacking Davis' nephew, Orlando Anderson, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Tupac was riding in a BMW with Suge Knight when the iconic rapper was struck by several bullets from a gun Davis allegedly handed to Anderson. Tupac died six days later at the young age of 25.