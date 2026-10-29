Tupac Murder Convict Keffe D Transferred to Maximum-Security Prison

Duane “Keffe D” Davis, the man convicted of orchestrating Tupac Shakur’s 1996 murder, has been transferred to a maximum-security prison in the Las Vegas area ... just weeks after being sentenced to spend decades behind bars.

According to Las Vegas’ 8 News Now, Davis was moved from a Las Vegas jail to High Desert State Prison, a high-security facility, following his murder conviction and sentencing earlier this month.

Play video content Video: Convicted Tupac Killer Keffe D Sentenced to 40 Years to Life For Rapper's Murder

As we reported ... the 63-year-old was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison on October 13 after a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder in August.

Prosecutors argued Davis helped orchestrate the deadly drive-by shooting as retaliation after Tupac and members of his entourage attacked Davis’ nephew, Orlando "Baby Lane" Anderson, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Tupac was shot while riding in a BMW with Suge Knight on September 7, 1996. He died six days later at just 25 years old.

Davis was the only person ever charged in connection with the rapper’s murder, which remained unsolved for nearly three decades.