G Flip Fell Out of Love With Chrishell Stause, Blindsided Her With Breakup

Chrishell Stause was completely blindsided when G Flip decided to end their four-year romance ... and TMZ has learned the Australian musician told the "Selling Sunset" alum they now viewed her as more of a friend than a romantic partner.

Sources close to the former couple tell TMZ ... their relationship was harmonious, but G's romantic feelings for Chrishell had faded.

We're told G recently traveled to Los Angeles from Australia, where the two had a difficult conversation about G no longer being in love with Chrishell in a romantic way.

Our sources say Chrishell is heartbroken over the split.

We're told the breakup had nothing to do with Chrishell allegedly being "mean" or difficult to get along with ... despite claims made by sources close to her former "Selling Sunset" castmates.

Instead, our sources say both Chrishell and G view their time together as a great relationship ... but G's feelings simply changed.

Play video content Video: Chrishell Stause Announces G Flip Breakup After 4 Years

As we reported ... Chrishell tearfully announced their breakup Monday on Instagram, admitting she's still in love with G and feels "a little bit like a failure." G later said they would always love Chrishell and cherish their memories together.

TMZ previously reported G was the one who ended the relationship, though Chrishell announced the split first.