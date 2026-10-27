'Selling Sunset' Star Bre Tiesi Shades Chrishell Stause Following G Flip Split

Bre Tiesi isn't losing any sleep over Chrishell Stause's breakup with G Flip ... and the "Selling Sunset" star has a prediction about who her former co-star will date next.

Bre stopped by "TMZ Live" Tuesday, and Harvey and Charles asked about Chrishell's split ... and given their rocky history, Bre wasn't exactly reaching for the tissues.

"She had a lot to say about my relationship," Bre told us ... adding she'd rather let Chrishell do the talking when it comes to other people's love lives.

But Bre wasn't done spilling ... when Harvey asked whether Chrishell would date a man or woman next, she predicted, "I think she might come back to our team."

And don't expect a reunion with ex Jason Oppenheim ... Bre made it known she hopes Chrishell doesn't go down that road again.

As we reported, Jason publicly offered Chrishell support after the split ... and while Bre believes his concern is genuine, she couldn't resist pointing out he's dated just about every woman in the office except her.