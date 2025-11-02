Chrishell Stause Holds No Ill-Will Over Lack of Invite to 'Selling Sunset' Premiere

Play video content BACKGRID

Chrishell Stause is trying to make the sun go down on the drama surrounding her lack of invite to the "Selling Sunset" premiere ... telling a photog it's really not a big deal to her.

Paps caught up with the reality star Saturday ... and they asked her about being excluded -- along with Chelsea Lazkani -- from an unofficial season 9 premiere party fellow castmate Bre Tiesi threw. Netflix didn't have an official release party for the season.

Stause says it's "all good" ... adding she couldn't go anyway because she was in New York City making an appearance on Andy Cohen's 'Watch What Happens Live.'

As for if Chrishell will be back for season 10 of the hit show ... Stause's response is pretty simple -- what do you think???

Sources told us Bre wanted to have an event to celebrate the season ... and event organizers felt it was best not to invite Stause and Lazkani because of some brewing drama between them and Bre, Emma Hernan and Mary Bonnet.

Play video content

Tiesi wanted a positive, drama-free evening, which led to the snubs ... and her answer about who the messiest cast member of last season was is very telling.

Worth noting ... our sources say Bre has tried to include Stause and Lazkani in the past when they skipped her Galentine's Day party -- a plot point during the last season of this show.