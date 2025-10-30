Nick Cannon Says He and Bre Tiesi Are Doing 'Amazing'

Play video content TMZ.com

Nick Cannon says the sun hasn't gone down on his partnership with "Selling Sunset" star Bre Tiesi ... telling us the two are still going strong these days!

We caught up with the rapper and actor outside the Season 9 premiere party for the hit reality show Wednesday night ... and we asked him about his relationship status with the model and real estate agent.

Cannon says the two are always going to be together ... adding she's family, so they'll always have that link. Cannon and Tiesi have a 2-year-old son, Legendary Love, together.

Of course, Nick has a whole lotta family ... sharing 12 children with 6 different women -- and he's talked about no longer being into the whole idea of traditional marriage after trying it once with Mariah Carey.

Worth noting ... not all of Cannon's relationships are this easy-breezy -- just look at the shade Alyssa Scott threw his way back in May when she shaded his legendarily insured balls!

However, Nick and Bre -- they celebrated his 45th birthday together earlier this month -- seem happy in their open relationship ... so, it seems some family ties are just closer than others!