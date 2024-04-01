Nick Cannon Hops Around Town To Celebrate Easter With All 12 Kids

Nick Cannon was the ultimate Easter bunny this year – but instead of eggs, he delivered daddy time to all 12 of his kids ... documenting the whole epic journey.

The longtime TV host went all out this weekend ... donning a rabbit costume while hopping around town to ensure his entire brood -- which includes kids from 6 different women -- got QT with him ... and on the face of it, it looks like he was successful.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Things kickstarted Saturday as he stopped by Bre Tiesi's home to chill with their 1-year-old son, Legendary Love ... with NC posting some sweet photos of him with the boy.

Come Easter Sunday, Nick was on the go even more so ... as he shared a pic of his kiddos with Brittany Bell -- Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen, and Rise Messiah -- along with the caption, "Happy Easter from Daddy Bunny!!"

He then headed on over to LaNisha Cole's home to roll around in her backyard in full costume with their 1-year-old daughter, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, for an Easter photo shoot.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Nick then skipped over to Abby De La Rosa's place to keep the family snaps rolling with their three adorable kiddos -- Beautiful Zeppelin, Zion Mixolydian, and Zillion Heir.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

NC didn't forget about his late son Zen either BTW, who passed away from a brain tumor at just 5 months old in 2021 ... paying tribute to him by hosting the Zen's Light Easter Egg-stravaganza at NYC's St. Mary's Children's Hospital, alongside Alyssa Scott.

His Easter festivities were a family affair through and through ... 'cause he was also joined at the hospital event by his 12-year-old twins, Moroccan Cannon and Monroe Cannon -- who he shares with his ex, Mariah Carey.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.