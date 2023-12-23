Nick Cannon Shows Off Cute Christmas Photos with One of His 12 Kids

Nick Cannon is celebrating Christmas family style ... the famous father of 12 released a bunch of photos of himself with baby mama Bre Tiesi and their 1-year-old son, Legendary.

Nick and co. posted the pictures on Instagram with one showing the star in a crisp red suit alongside beautiful Bre, sporting a red gown and holding cute little Legendary – who was also decked out in red.

In another image, Nick is planting a big kiss on the lips of Bre, a star on the reality show, "Selling Sunset." In a third snap, Legendary is mugging for the cameras by himself, clearly enjoying the spotlight just like his daddy.

Bre wrote in the caption, "Merry Christmas and happy holidays from the Cannon Boys and I."

