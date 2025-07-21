'Selling Sunset' Star Emma Hernan Breaks Up With On-Again-Off-Again Boyfriend

Emma Hernan’s romance with Blake Davis? Officially off the shelf -- TMZ’s learned she’s back on the market!

Sources close to the situation tell TMZ the "Selling Sunset" star was on a solo trip to her hometown in June when her on-again, off-again BF Blake sparked a public feud with her costar Chrishell Stause … and we're told Emma saw a side of him that turned her all the way off.

We’re told Blake’s been blowing up her phone trying to patch things up after their split following a rocky year and a half -- but Emma’s over it and ready to dive back into the dating pool.

Goes without saying, Blake’s feud with Chrishell was straight-up messy -- she blasted him online as Emma’s "MAGA boyfriend, claiming he said "pronouns are dumb" and that he "likes to use the N-word.'

Now that Emma's officially dunzo with Blake, it’s unclear if she’s patched things up with Chrishell -- but don’t worry, we’re told all the drama will unfold on the next season of "Selling Sunset." Blake, for his part, has publicly denied ever saying any of that.