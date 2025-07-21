'Selling Sunset' Star Emma Hernan Breaks Up With On-Again-Off-Again Boyfriend
Emma Hernan’s romance with Blake Davis? Officially off the shelf -- TMZ’s learned she’s back on the market!
Sources close to the situation tell TMZ the "Selling Sunset" star was on a solo trip to her hometown in June when her on-again, off-again BF Blake sparked a public feud with her costar Chrishell Stause … and we're told Emma saw a side of him that turned her all the way off.
We’re told Blake’s been blowing up her phone trying to patch things up after their split following a rocky year and a half -- but Emma’s over it and ready to dive back into the dating pool.
Goes without saying, Blake’s feud with Chrishell was straight-up messy -- she blasted him online as Emma’s "MAGA boyfriend, claiming he said "pronouns are dumb" and that he "likes to use the N-word.'
Now that Emma's officially dunzo with Blake, it’s unclear if she’s patched things up with Chrishell -- but don’t worry, we’re told all the drama will unfold on the next season of "Selling Sunset." Blake, for his part, has publicly denied ever saying any of that.
For now, Emma’s love life is in escrow ... and she's ready for a fresh deal!