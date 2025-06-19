Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Chrishell Stause & G Flip Lock Lips on Field for Dodgers Pride Night

Chrishell Stause & G Flip May've Been Dodgers Pride Night ... But We Played Tonsil Hockey!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
G Flip and Chrishell Stause getty 1
Getty

Chrishell Stause and G Flip took part in the Dodgers Pride Night festivities ... and now we know they took full advantage of the atmosphere with a little make-out session on the field.

The couple posted a series of snaps Thursday from the game that took place last Friday ... including a few with them packing on the PDA for all in attendance to see.

Along with their lovin' snaps ... CS posted pics of her with friends and fans -- making sure to give GLAAD a shoutout. Among the slew of shots ... CS included the Dodgers org message that federal agents were denied access to the stadium parking lots on Thursday -- clearly spurring her Pride post.

Chrishell Stause and G Flip Together
Prior to the Dodgers game ... the real estate celeb was bringin' the energy and turnin' up the vibes at the L.A. Pride Parade ... rockin' a sizzling pink sequin dress!

chrishell stause pride sub getty swipe
Getty

The epic events have likely been a nice change for Chrishell ... who TMZ reported last month has been in a rocky place with her one-time "Selling Sunset" inseparable bestie, Emma Hernan.

In a nutshell ... Chrishell made some accusations of bigotry about Emma's "MAGA boyfriend" Blake Davis -- and sources close to Emma told us there was a disagreement between the gals ... however, Emma and Blake were no longer together.

Emma Hernan And Chrishell Stause Together
Last we heard ... Emma still loves Chrishell and will continue to be a cheerleader for Chrishell and G’s relationship.

