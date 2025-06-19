Chrishell Stause & G Flip Lock Lips on Field for Dodgers Pride Night

Chrishell Stause and G Flip took part in the Dodgers Pride Night festivities ... and now we know they took full advantage of the atmosphere with a little make-out session on the field.

The couple posted a series of snaps Thursday from the game that took place last Friday ... including a few with them packing on the PDA for all in attendance to see.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Along with their lovin' snaps ... CS posted pics of her with friends and fans -- making sure to give GLAAD a shoutout. Among the slew of shots ... CS included the Dodgers org message that federal agents were denied access to the stadium parking lots on Thursday -- clearly spurring her Pride post.

Prior to the Dodgers game ... the real estate celeb was bringin' the energy and turnin' up the vibes at the L.A. Pride Parade ... rockin' a sizzling pink sequin dress!

The epic events have likely been a nice change for Chrishell ... who TMZ reported last month has been in a rocky place with her one-time "Selling Sunset" inseparable bestie, Emma Hernan.

In a nutshell ... Chrishell made some accusations of bigotry about Emma's "MAGA boyfriend" Blake Davis -- and sources close to Emma told us there was a disagreement between the gals ... however, Emma and Blake were no longer together.