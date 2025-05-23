'Selling Sunset' Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernan's Friendship on Pause

"Selling Sunset" inseparable besties Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernan haven't been seen together in months ... and TMZ has learned the gals have put their friendship on ice.

Fans caught on to the noticeable separation, taking to a recent post on Chrishell's Instagram and asking the question all 'SS' fans are wondering ... and Chrishell did not hold back in her response.

The Netflix star urges the fan to go and ask Emma themself about her "MAGA boyfriend" -- Blake Davis -- who has told Chrishell that "pronouns are dumb" and that he "likes to use the N word" ... according to Chrishell.

She says she just can't with behavior like that, and is too old to allow that in ... but Chrishell reassures fans that it's not all negative vibes, and says she still loves Emma -- just from afar.

Sources close to Emma admit there was a disagreement between the girls ... however, Emma and Blake are no longer together.

Sources add, though the girls' friendship had been on ice, Emma felt she and Chrishell were cordial, so the online outburst comes as a shock.

We're being told that Emma still loves Chrishell and will continue to be a cheerleader for Chrishell and G’s relationship.

Sources continue to explain the recent friendship inactivity, saying Emma has simply been busy with Cannes and amfAR, among other things … so the girls have not had time to catch up lately.