Emma Hernan & Chelsea Lazkani Hot Besties in Bikinis for Galentine's Day!

Emma Hernan and Chelsea Lazkani always seem to choose sisters over misters ... so, what better way to celebrate Galentine's Day than by flaunting their friendship?

The "Selling Sunset" stars work hard and play hard -- selling homes to the rich and famous in L.A. and spending their commissions on wild vacations ... and, they do every bit of it as an incredible tag team.

Just check out these pics of the two fabulous real estate agents soaking up the sun ... little to nothing covering up their bods while they lounge on a boat.

The duo doesn't just lounge around either ... sometimes they're ready to go for a ride -- staying active by hopping on a pair of horses for a little afternoon trot.

Remember ... Emma and Chelsea went on vacation together as recently as late December -- soaking up sunsets in the Bahamas in a variety of skimpy bikini tops and barely there bottoms.

The two became fast friends after Chelsea joined the show back in 2022 and currently filming season 9 ... and, the two are proving when it comes to Cupid's favorite holiday -- you only need your girls!