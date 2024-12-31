Besties Emma Hernan and Chelsea Lazkani Heat Up the Bahamas

Emma Hernan and Chelsea Lazkani aren't "Selling Sunset" right now ... but, they are enjoying them from an island locale -- hanging out in the Bahamas together.

The reality TV stars hit the beaches of the island nation in the Caribbean ... sharing pics on their respective Instagram accounts -- and, both stripped down to tiny bikinis.

Hernan decided to match her ensemble to the beautiful blue water ... wearing a sky-blue 2-piece and going for a dip in the waves.

Action shots caught Emma's wide smile and the water shooting up into the air as she splashed around.

Chelsea decided to stay out of the ocean ... choosing to hop in the shower on the ship -- and, letting the water run down her locks and impressive curves.

Lazkani's top was decorated like a halved pomegranate -- with each half covering one of her breasts.

Chelsea and Emma posed for a pic together too. Unclear if they're actually vacationing together or just met up in the Bahamas ... but, either way, fans are almost certainly ecstatic they shared so many pics.