Celebrities Wash Away 2024 by Spending Holidays at the Beach

Some of the biggest celebrities in Hollywood are soaking away 2024 in the final days of the year ... hitting the beach with friends and family -- and, ya gotta see all the fun in the sun!

Model Justine Skye and singer Kelis left little to the imagination in their tiny bikinis ... while Aaron Clancy ripped off his shirt -- revealing the ripped pecs below. While those three stars went solo in their photos, Ludacris splashed around the water with wife Eudoxie Mbouguiengue -- coupled up and laughing together in the shallow surf.

Influencer Alix Earle wore a tiny psychedelic shirt that didn't even cover her bikini top and matching pants while chilling out on a huge yacht ... wide-open blue sea stretching out behind her.

Reality star JWOWW and her son went down to Mexico for the holidays ... smiling large while sitting on the edge of their boat, JWOWW draping an arm around her little dude.

The two spent time with her man, pro wrestler Zack Clayton, in Cancún, and he looked super content in his own selfie.

And, 'Real Housewives' alum Melissa Gorga proved she doesn't just heat up the screen ... she can do it just as well on the beach.