Chrishell Stause Was 'Recalibrating' After Visiting G Flip Days Before Split

Chrishell Stause was apparently taking a moment to reassess things just days before announcing her split from G Flip ... telling an interviewer she was "recalibrating" after a recent trip to Australia.

During the interview with Press Pass LA, Chrishell was asked about how things were going with G Flip following her visit Down Under, where the singer is based ... but rather than offering much insight into their relationship, the former "Selling Sunset" star kept things pretty vague.

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The comments are especially interesting in hindsight, considering Chrishell went on to announce the couple had split just days later. Sources told us the singer was the one to initiate the breakup.

Chrishell also opened up about her decision to leave "Selling Sunset," explaining she felt her time on the hit Netflix reality show had come to an end, and she was ready to move on to a new chapter.