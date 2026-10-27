'Selling Sunset' Cast Not Surprised by Chrishell Stause, G Flip Split

It looks like the "Selling Sunset" cast may have seen Chrishell Stause and G Flip's split coming from a mile away.

Sources close to the cast tell TMZ ... they're not surprised that G Flip ended their spiritual marriage to Chrishell.

Our sources say Chrishell has a "mean side" and has had falling outs with almost every cast member ... and we're told she has lost pretty much all contact with the cast since leaving the show.

On the flip side ... we're told everyone loved G Flip and always felt G was really nice and genuine.

It’s unclear what led to the breakup ... but our sources tell us Chrishell's former cast thinks their former co-star is a hard person to get along with.

Play video content Video: Chrishell Stause Announces G Flip Breakup After 4 Years

As you know, Chrishell announced their split in an emotional video Monday, and sources close to the situation previously told us G initiated the breakup.

We broke the story ... the spiritual marriage was never officially legal, despite multiple wedding ceremonies.

"Selling Sunset" star Bre Tiesi even stopped by "TMZ Live" today, weighing in on the split heard round the world ... and even gave a prediction on whether or not Chrishell would date a man again.