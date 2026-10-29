'RHOA' Porsha Williams' Ex Simon Guobadia Indicted on Federal Tax Charges

Simon Guobadia is in hot water with the feds ... he's been indicted for allegedly filing false tax returns ... TMZ has learned.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the ex-husband of "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Porsha Williams was indicted Tuesday in federal court in Georgia on 2 counts of assisting in the preparation and filing of a false federal tax return.

Prosecutors claim Simon filed paperwork in March 2021 reporting $0 in taxable income ... despite allegedly knowing he'd made more than he reported.

The feds also allege Simon underreported sales for his company, Simcol Petroleum Limited, which listed more than $45 million in gross sales on the paperwork.

And prosecutors say it happened again in July 2021 ... when Simon allegedly reported just $58,231 in taxable income, while his company listed nearly $31 million in gross sales.

The feds claim Simon knew his taxable income and gross sales were actually higher than what he reported.

Court records also show an arrest warrant was issued for Simon ... though it's unclear if he's been taken into custody.

Simon, of course, is the ex-husband of 'RHOA' star Porsha Williams. The two married in November 2022, but Porsha filed for divorce in February 2024 after just 15 months together.

As TMZ previously reported ... Porsha scored a major victory in their messy divorce earlier this year, securing their multimillion-dollar Atlanta mansion and a seven-figure settlement.