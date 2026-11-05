Killer Executed By Lethal Injection in First of 3 U.S. Executions within 24-Hour Period

A killer has been executed by lethal injection in Indiana ... the first of 3 executions scheduled in the U.S. today.

Jeffrey Weisheit -- who admitted to killing his girlfriend's 2 children in 2010 by setting her house on fire -- died by lethal injection Thursday at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City.

Weisheit was injected just after midnight and pronounced dead at 12:45 AM ... according to Indiana Department of Corrections spokesperson Noelle Russell.

Russell said Weisheit’s last meal was barbecue ribs and he did not have any final words.

Two other executions are also slated for Thursday -- one in Florida and one in Alabama -- just weeks after Christa Pike's botched lethal injection in Tennessee.

As you know, the convicted killer survived not one, but two lethal doses of pentobarbital. She's detailed the physical and emotional pain she's been in as a result of living through the botched execution.

Jesse Guardado -- who pleaded guilty and confessed to stabbing and killing a 75-year-old woman in her home back in 2004 -- is set to be put to death in Florida.

And in Alabama, Michael Taylor is scheduled for his execution 35 years after beating an older couple to death with a metal bar during a robbery in their home.