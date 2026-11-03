Christa Pike's Lawyers Revealed Cancer Diagnosis Ahead of Botched Execution

Christa Pike has been diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer ... this revealed by court docs her attorneys filed ahead of her failed execution.

According to court docs filed in January of 2026, obtained by PEOPLE, her legal team said she suffered from thrombocytosis ... likely caused by a rare blood cancer called myeloproliferative disorder.

Her attorneys warned that these diagnoses could increase her risk of severe pulmonary edema ... potentially causing her to experience a sensation of suffocation while receiving the lethal injection.

The filing also detailed her history of difficult blood draws and trouble with needle insertion -- because of this her lawyers recommended special needles to reduce her risk of complications.

Despite her lawyers warnings, Tennessee proceeded with her scheduled execution on September 30 ... but things went wrong.

Play video content Video: Christa Pike's Lawyers Call for Death Sentence to Be Commuted After Failed Execution

Her attorney Randy Spivey said he counted at least 7 needle sticks in Pike's left arm alone, and claimed one appeared bent. He also said her right arm began turning purple after the second round of chemicals.

After surviving the two lethal injections she was administered, Pike was transported to the hospital, where she spent nearly two weeks.