Christa Pike's Lawyers Revealed Cancer Diagnosis Ahead of Botched Execution
Christa Pike Cancer Diagnosis Revealed ... Months Before Attempted Execution
Christa Pike has been diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer ... this revealed by court docs her attorneys filed ahead of her failed execution.
According to court docs filed in January of 2026, obtained by PEOPLE, her legal team said she suffered from thrombocytosis ... likely caused by a rare blood cancer called myeloproliferative disorder.
Her attorneys warned that these diagnoses could increase her risk of severe pulmonary edema ... potentially causing her to experience a sensation of suffocation while receiving the lethal injection.
The filing also detailed her history of difficult blood draws and trouble with needle insertion -- because of this her lawyers recommended special needles to reduce her risk of complications.
Despite her lawyers warnings, Tennessee proceeded with her scheduled execution on September 30 ... but things went wrong.
Her attorney Randy Spivey said he counted at least 7 needle sticks in Pike's left arm alone, and claimed one appeared bent. He also said her right arm began turning purple after the second round of chemicals.
After surviving the two lethal injections she was administered, Pike was transported to the hospital, where she spent nearly two weeks.
Pike is back at the prison she was previously housed at, but is pleading with the court to asking to be moved out of her current isolation arrangement, saying she wants access to regular prison activities but doesn't feel safe returning to her previous housing unit.