Christa Pike Claims She's Forced to Clean Roach-Infested Prison Shower

Christa Pike claims prison officials are making her clean a shower crawling with roaches, despite her weakened physical condition ... and she's afraid the filthy conditions could leave her with a serious infection.

The death row inmate recently returned to the emergency room after being sent back to prison following her botched execution attempt, and now she's raising concerns about the conditions she's facing behind bars.

According to a new court filing, obtained by TMZ, Pike says her physical health has deteriorated to the point where she's worried about being exposed to infections and suffering further injuries -- arguing the prison's expectations are unreasonable, given her current medical condition.

As we previously reported ... Pike is also asking to be moved out of her current isolation arrangement, saying she wants access to regular prison activities but doesn't feel safe returning to her previous housing unit. She claims she's witnessed violent incidents involving inmates and guards and fears she wouldn't be able to defend herself.

Her attorneys are asking a judge to step in, arguing prison officials aren't honoring a 2024 agreement that was supposed to end her decades-long solitary confinement and allow her greater interaction with other inmates.

Pike's complaints come after her September 30 execution attempt in Tennessee failed. She survived two rounds of lethal injection drugs and was hospitalized before being released and returned to prison.