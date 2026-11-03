Escaped Tennessee Murderer Jacob Allen Morley in Custody

Jacob Allen Morley -- the Tennessee murderer who escaped prison last month -- is back in custody ... the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday.

The TBI says Morley was taken into custody near Kansas City, Missouri. Photos show him with glasses and a full beard ... and he looks slightly different than his mug shot.

Play video content Video: Escaped Inmate Jacob Allen Morley Seen Stealing Truck Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Morley escaped prison in Tiptonville, TN, near Memphis on October 25 ... and was later spotted on camera apparently stealing a truck. The vehicle was later found abandoned in Illinois.

Morley was convicted last year of killing Cody Birchfield in 2022 ... and Birchfield's family said they learned about his escape from a friend -- not authorities, like they thought they should be.

A woman who grew up with Morley told NewsNation she was horrified he'd escaped ... adding that he's a very dangerous individual.