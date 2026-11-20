I Want To See Turning Point USA's Emails!!!

The man accused of murdering Charlie Kirk is trying to get his hands on emails and other communications between Turning Point USA and Utah Valley University ... TMZ has learned.

Per court docs, obtained by TMZ, Tyler Robinson’s legal team fired off a sweeping discovery request on October 6, 2026, seeking 60 categories of documents and information related to the planning and security surrounding Charlie’s September 10, 2025, appearance at UVU.

Among other things, Tyler’s attorneys want information about TPUSA security personnel present at or near the university the day Charlie was killed, including their identities, numbers and communications with university officials.

Tyler’s team is also seeking copies of all correspondence between UVU employees and representatives or members of TPUSA from July 1, 2025, through the present. The request covers emails, text messages and other forms of correspondence.

Charlie’s widow, Erika Kirk, was appointed CEO of Turning Point USA following her husband’s death.

Jury selection in Tyler’s trial is scheduled to begin June 21, 2028.