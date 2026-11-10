'I've Had It' Podcast Hosts Say Audience Has Grown Amid Charlie Kirk Backlash

Play video content Video: I've Had It Podcast Hosts Thank Their Haters I've Had It

The "I've Had It" podcast hosts who issued an apology about laughing at a Charlie Kirk joke are over all the outrage ... and enjoying the huge audience it has brought in.

Jennifer Welch and Angie "Pumps" Sullivan released a new episode on Tuesday ... in which they once again dove into the controversy of a recent episode.

Podcasters Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan can't stop laughing at the thought of digging up Charlie Kirk's corpse and "doing it" again to him. https://t.co/uRyw46pWyt @DailyLoud

Welch says this is just proof that conservatives are scared of the two of them ... because they're doing everything they can to take the duo down.

She goes on to say it simply isn't going to work, though ... because the fury has also raised the podcast's profile -- and brought in thousands of subscribers.

The pair note they released the apology because they didn't want to sink to the other side's level; they're better than laughing at jokes about a man who was shot down in cold blood.

As we reported ... Welch and Sullivan caused a stir after laughing at a social media joke about digging up Kirk's corpse and shooting it again.

A mass exodus of sponsors followed ... though Welch told us they had plenty more advertisers and wouldn't go away quietly.