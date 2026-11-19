Play video content Video: Woman's Fiery Charlie Kirk Rant at City Council Meeting City Of Westminster, CA

One California woman had a few choice words about a street honoring Charlie Kirk ... and just about every other one was an f-bomb ... and her explicit rant is all on video.

The fireworks erupted in Westminster ... where the woman opened by greeting Councilwoman Amy Phan West with "What's up, bitch?" before accusing her of supporting pedophiles and blasting another official over the war in Gaza.

When a member tried to interrupt, the woman doubled down ... declaring, "Cussing is a First Amendment right," before telling them to "shut the f*** up."

She even demanded her speaking time back ... and when a council member refused, she fired off another "shut the f*** up."

The woman was furious over the city's decision to honor Kirk with street signs ... and warned council members to stay out of newly elected Mayor Carlos Manzo's way, or they'd be seeing her again.

And for her grand finale? One last F-bomb aimed at the late conservative activist ... "F*** deceased Kirk, bitch."