Play video content Video: Senator-Elect Scott Colom Talks Election Victory With TMZ DC TMZ DC

Scott Colom -- the newly elected senator from Mississippi -- doesn't start serving until January ... but he's hitting the ground running in D.C. and already had his first interaction with our TMZ DC team ... and they talked about campaign ads, Chuck Schumer, and new surroundings.

Jacob caught up with the soon-to-be sworn-in senator from The Magnolia State ... and asked him how it feels to be walking the vaunted halls of the Capitol Building as a senator-elect.

Colom stays humble ... praising Mississippi voters and organizers for helping wrangle the votes he needed to defeat incumbent senator Cindy Hyde-Smith in a race that many folks didn't think he could win.

He's new here, but Colom is already a pro at politics ... laughing off a question about Senator Schumer recruiting him to run for the Senate ... saying he'd answered questions about it before -- and he doesn't need to deny it again.

Colom's victory -- part of the proverbial blue tsunami that swept the nation this election season -- was the first by a Democrat in Mississippi since John Stennis won reelection in 1982.

Colom will be the first Black man to serve as a senator from Mississippi since Blanche Kelso Bruce was named to the Senate by the state legislature during Reconstruction.