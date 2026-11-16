Maryland Governor Wes Moore Called Out For Allegedly Writing Lies About U.S. Soldier's Death

Maryland governor Wes Moore is being called out for allegedly writing lies about the death of a U.S. soldier who fought in Afghanistan -- infuriating war veterans, according to a new report.

An exposé published Sunday says that Moore -- a U.S. Army vet -- penned in his 2015 memoir, "The Work: Searching for a Life That Matters," that he cried over the death of Army 1st Sgt. Tobias "Toby" Meister. At the time, Moore was attending his grandfather's funeral on Dec. 17, 2005, and he wrote that he only saw Toby when he looked inside the casket.

But, according to the report, Toby was still alive after he was severely wounded in a roadside bombing in Afghanistan. He survived 11 days until he finally died on December 28, 2005.

Meister's widow, Alicia Meister, said that numerous soldiers and dignitaries have offered their well wishes over the years, including former President George W. Bush. But, she says, Moore was never one of those people until after her interview was published in the Baltimore Sun.

Moore then rang her up to give his respects.