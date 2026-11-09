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Katie Zacharia Denies Trying to Get White House Press Secretary Job Back

Katie Zacharia I'm Not Auditioning for My Old Job!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
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Katie Zacharia says she's not trying to get her old job back as President Trump's White House press secretary ... calling a new report claiming otherwise "utterly fake."

The former White House press secretary tells TMZ ... she's not auditioning for another shot at the role ... despite a report claiming she's been trying to get Trump's attention and win over his newly appointed chief of staff, Stephen Miller.

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Katie tells TMZ ... "I maintain a loyal and great relationship with the President, but this story is utterly fake."

Katie Zacharia Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Katie Zacharia Through The Years Launch Gallery
Instagram/Getty

She didn't stop there, adding ... "They're spreading abject lies from anonymous sources. Reporters that are complicit in continuing to spread fake news and lies are a big problem and are a part of why people don't trust the media. I am not auditioning for the role."

As TMZ previously reported, Katie was fired October 16 after just 5 days on the job ... following her first and only press briefing that drew widespread criticism.

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