Katie Zacharia Denies Trying to Get White House Press Secretary Job Back
Katie Zacharia I'm Not Auditioning for My Old Job!!!
Katie Zacharia says she's not trying to get her old job back as President Trump's White House press secretary ... calling a new report claiming otherwise "utterly fake."
The former White House press secretary tells TMZ ... she's not auditioning for another shot at the role ... despite a report claiming she's been trying to get Trump's attention and win over his newly appointed chief of staff, Stephen Miller.
Katie tells TMZ ... "I maintain a loyal and great relationship with the President, but this story is utterly fake."
She didn't stop there, adding ... "They're spreading abject lies from anonymous sources. Reporters that are complicit in continuing to spread fake news and lies are a big problem and are a part of why people don't trust the media. I am not auditioning for the role."
As TMZ previously reported, Katie was fired October 16 after just 5 days on the job ... following her first and only press briefing that drew widespread criticism.