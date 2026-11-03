Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Katie Zacharia Shops at Sephora on Election Day, Weeks After White House Firing

Katie Zacharia Screw Exit Polls ... I've Got Shopping To Do!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Katie Zacharia backgrid 1
Backgrid

Katie Zacharia is taking it easy on Election Day ... doing some retail therapy instead of answering questions from the White House press corps or studying for the bar exam.

Katie stepped out Tuesday in Thousand Oaks -- a neighborhood in the L.A. area -- and hit up Sephora ... the popular beauty store chain.

The former White House Press Secretary wore a black dress with white open-toed shoes on the excursion ... and she seemed busy -- talking animatedly on the phone.

Katie Zacharia Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Katie Zacharia Through The Years Launch Gallery
Instagram/Getty

Katie clearly made some sort of purchase, too ... because she held a small black and white bag in her hand as she left the store.

As you know ... Katie lasted five days at the White House before President Donald Trump unceremoniously canned her -- showing her the door in the middle of an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

102826_katie_zacharia_KAL
Pointing Fingers
Video: Katie Zacharia Blames Media For Her Firing, 'Perplexed' by Sean Hannity's Hostility
Newsmax

She has since come out and blamed the media and D.C. politics for her firing -- while also saying she was perplexed at Sean Hannity's "hostility" when she appeared as a guest on his show.

Katie lied about being a lawyer for years in TV appearances ... but she's blamed others for her downfall.

Katie Zacharia Grabbing La La Land at the Calabasas Commons
Launch Gallery
Katie In Calabasas Launch Gallery
TMZ.com

We've seen her a few times around Los Angeles in the weeks since she was let go ... going for a walk in an athletic patriotic ensemble -- and looking unbothered while hanging in the Kardashians' neck of the woods, Calabasas.

The midterms are sure to be stressful for both political parties ... but it looks like Katie has some beauty products to keep her far above the fray.

Related articles