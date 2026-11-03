Katie Zacharia Shops at Sephora on Election Day, Weeks After White House Firing

Katie Zacharia is taking it easy on Election Day ... doing some retail therapy instead of answering questions from the White House press corps or studying for the bar exam.

Katie stepped out Tuesday in Thousand Oaks -- a neighborhood in the L.A. area -- and hit up Sephora ... the popular beauty store chain.

The former White House Press Secretary wore a black dress with white open-toed shoes on the excursion ... and she seemed busy -- talking animatedly on the phone.

Katie clearly made some sort of purchase, too ... because she held a small black and white bag in her hand as she left the store.

As you know ... Katie lasted five days at the White House before President Donald Trump unceremoniously canned her -- showing her the door in the middle of an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

She has since come out and blamed the media and D.C. politics for her firing -- while also saying she was perplexed at Sean Hannity's "hostility" when she appeared as a guest on his show.

Katie lied about being a lawyer for years in TV appearances ... but she's blamed others for her downfall.

We've seen her a few times around Los Angeles in the weeks since she was let go ... going for a walk in an athletic patriotic ensemble -- and looking unbothered while hanging in the Kardashians' neck of the woods, Calabasas.