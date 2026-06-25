Maryland Governor Wes Moore Says He Works Out Hard to Keep It Fresh and Sexy

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore I Keep It Fresh & Sexy !!!
Maryland Governor Wes Moore could get the NRA's stamp of approval, because his guns are out of control!
TMZ DC snagged the Guv Thursday at the Capitol ... and he was a little off-kilter when Jacob wanted know how he stacked up against other Governors in the USA. We're not talking policy, we're talking the real heavy lifting -- as in how much can he bench?
We asked him about leg exercises, but he didn't tell us squat ... except to say he's got "the baddest" first lady in the country, so he's gotta keep it fresh and sexy!
Moore posts his workout regime on social, so you get the picture -- dude is jacked.
Now here's the hook ... Moore works out sometimes at the Naval Academy, home of the Navy Seals, so Jacob gave him a tip that this could be a secret weapon if he runs for Prez in 2028.