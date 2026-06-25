Maryland Governor Wes Moore Says He Works Out Hard to Keep It Fresh and Sexy

Maryland Governor Wes Moore could get the NRA's stamp of approval, because his guns are out of control!

TMZ DC snagged the Guv Thursday at the Capitol ... and he was a little off-kilter when Jacob wanted know how he stacked up against other Governors in the USA. We're not talking policy, we're talking the real heavy lifting -- as in how much can he bench?

Play video content Video: Maryland Governor Wes Moore Shares Video of His Workout Routine YouTube / Governor Wes Moore

We asked him about leg exercises, but he didn't tell us squat ... except to say he's got "the baddest" first lady in the country, so he's gotta keep it fresh and sexy!

Moore posts his workout regime on social, so you get the picture -- dude is jacked.