Rep. Tim Burchett Predicts Caitlin Clark Leaves For Europe, WNBA Back To Flying Coach!

Play video content Video: Rep. Tim Burchett Predicts Caitlin Clark Will Leave for Europe, Says WNBA Would Return to Coach Flights TMZ DC

The W in WNBA stands for wrestling when it comes to Caitlin Clark -- so says Congressman Tim Burchett, who tells TMZ DC the league better stop abusing its biggest star ... or they'll be flat broke when she leaves for a European league.

The politician from Tennessee is outraged over how the Indiana Fever superstar's being treated by her peers ... as she's been targeted with rough fouls in games. Most recently, she took a fist to her throat during Wednesday's contest against the Phoenix Mercury.

Alyssa Thomas with the fist to Caitlin Clark's throat. Play on, of course. pic.twitter.com/EdcOY6zgKc @HeavensFX

Burchett reacted to a screenshot of the act on X ... saying, "The thug treatment of @CaitlinClark22 by the @WNBA is pathetic" -- but he had more to say when Jacob Wasserman ran into him on Capitol Hill Thursday morning.

"I think it's trashy," Rep. Burchett said. "She gets the crap kicked out of her."

The thug treatment of @CaitlinClark22 by the @WNBA is pathetic. pic.twitter.com/ScLDKKIEQp @timburchett

Not only does he feel like C.C. is getting abused, but he also feels like "something's up" after the WNBA left her off its 30th anniversary poster.

Bring a piece of WNBA history home. 🏀



Celebrate 30 years of the W with this commemorative anniversary poster. WinCraft's poster is available now!



Tap the link to shop:https://t.co/LQklJBTHgM #WNBALegacyTrail pic.twitter.com/KqUysMf6gk @WNBA

But if it comes down to Clark vs. the entire league, Burchett said the W is gonna take an L.

"Some European league is going to pull her in and they'll pay her and she'll pull out and they'll all be back flying coach."

Burchett is making a reference to how the league used to fly commercial to their games prior to 2024 ... but worth noting those plans were in place long before Clark took over as the face of the sport.

His point remains the same -- Clark is a massive draw to the entire league ... and if her opponents continue to go down this path, those fans will spend their money elsewhere.

Play video content Video: Caitlin Clark's Coach Unloads On Refs, Calls Fist To WNBA Star's Throat 'Crazy' Courtesy of WNBA