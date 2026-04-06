Congressman Tim Burchett Says Aliens Are Real & There's Been Human Contact

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Rep. Tim Burchett says a member of our government has told him extraterrestrial beings have visited our planet, traveling on an otherworldly craft ... and made contact with humans!!!

The Congressman from Tennessee joined us on "TMZ Live" Monday and we asked him about aliens ... and he didn't hold back.

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Rep. Burchett says he's had multiple government and military officials tell him extraterrestrials exist ... it sounds out there, but he insists it's true.

Don't go running for the hills ... Rep. Burchett says there doesn't appear to be any danger to human life. After all, he says their technology is so advanced and so far beyond our comprehension that these life forms could have wiped us out long ago ... and we're still here.

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Plus, Tim says he's willing to take a lie detector test to prove he ain't BS'ing when it comes to UFOs. Watch the full clip to learn more ...