Missing Air Force General Wasn't Kidnapped Over UFO Info, Wife Says

Retired Air Force Major General William Neil McCasland went missing last month … and his wife is fed up with all the misinformation about his disappearance. He vanished two weeks ago, on February 27, from his home in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Neil's disappearance has been getting some attention because he spent his final two years in the USAF as a commander at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio … which has a lot of lore when it comes to UFOs.

Here’s where the conspiracy theories come in -- many people believe the base contains evidence of aliens from a mysterious 1947 crash in Roswell, NM.

But Neil’s wife, Susan McCasland Wilkerson, took to Facebook to insist her husband “does not have any special knowledge about the ET bodies and debris from the Roswell crash stored at Wright-Patt.”

She wrote … “This connection is not a reason for someone to abduct Neil.”

She also acknowledged Neil had access to some pretty classified stuff during his time in the Air Force, but thinks it’s “quite unlikely” that someone kidnapped him in order to learn his "very dated secrets."

The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office in New Mexico says Neil was home and spoke to a repairman at 10 AM on Feb. 27, a Friday. Susan left for a doctor’s appointment around 11 AM … but her husband was gone when she got back about an hour later.

Police say his phone and glasses were still at home, but his hiking boots and wallet were gone … along with a .38-caliber revolver.

Investigators found a gray USAF sweatshirt just over a mile away from Neil’s home, but no one’s confirmed if it’s actually his.

In her post, Susan mentioned there’s “absolutely no sign” of her husband, adding … “Maybe the best hypothesis is that aliens beamed him up to the mothership. However, no sightings of a mothership hovering above the Sandia Mountains have been reported.”