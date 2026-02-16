Barack Obama Clarifies Alien Comments After Saying 'They're Real'

Barack Obama sent the internet into a frenzy after saying aliens are real during a recent podcast appearance ... but now the former prez is walking it back, saying he's never seen any evidence of extraterrestrials while in office.

ICYMI ... 44 sat down with Bryan Tyler Cohen, who asked him point blank whether aliens are real. Obama replied, "They’re real, but I haven’t seen them," before joking they're not being kept at Area 51 -- adding there's no underground facility ... unless there was some "enormous conspiracy" being kept from him.

Play video content Youtube/@briantylercohen

Obama's comments spread like wildfire ... leading to him issuing a follow-up statement softening any definitive claim. He explains, "I was trying to stick with the spirit of the speed round, but since it’s gotten attention, let me clarify. Statistically, the universe is so vast that the odds are good there’s life out there."

He continues, "But the distances between solar systems are so great that the chances we’ve been visited by aliens is low, and I saw no evidence during my presidency that extraterrestrials have made contact with us. Really!"

Aliens weren't the only topic Obama hit on during the interview ... also addressing Donald Trump sharing a video depicting him and Michelle as apes -- dismissing it as part of the "clown show" the current prez is putting on.

Ultimately, Barack doesn't seem too fazed by any of the buzz ... as he was seen hanging courtside Sunday night at the NBA All-Star Game alongside Michelle.