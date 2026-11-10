Jennifer Welch: Barnes & Noble Won't Pull Her Book Amid Charlie Kirk Controversy

Jennifer Welch's book isn't going anywhere at Barnes & Noble amid the growing controversy surrounding her comments about Charlie Kirk's assassination ... TMZ has learned.

A spokesperson for Barnes & Noble tells TMZ ... the retailer plans to continue selling Welch's books as long as her publisher keeps them available.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

The decision comes as Welch and her "I've Had It" podcast cohost Angie "Pumps" Sullivan face mounting backlash after laughing at a social media post making light of Kirk's assassination.

Welch's book, "Not Today, Fascists: The Lies That Got Us Here, and the Truths That Will Reunite Us," is among the titles available through the bookseller.

While Barnes & Noble is keeping Welch's books available, the same can't be said for a growing list of companies that have distanced themselves from her podcast.

As we previously reported, brands including Cash App, Casper, Jones Road Beauty, Momentous and Honeylove have cut ties with the show amid the controversy.

The uproar began after Welch read a social media post joking about digging up Kirk's body and killing him again, prompting both hosts to laugh.

Welch and Sullivan later apologized, acknowledging the joke was insensitive and saying there was nothing funny about gun violence. They also announced a donation to Everytown for Gun Safety.