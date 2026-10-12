Niners' Dre Greenlaw Suspended One Game For Headbutting Seahawks Player

Dre Greenlaw will have to cool his heels for a week after the NFL suspended him for a week ... all 'cause the Niners star headbutted Seahawks LB Ernest Jones IV during a sideline scuffle!

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"San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw has been suspended without pay for one game for an act of unsportsmanlike conduct during Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks," the National Football League announced on Monday.

If you missed it, the Niners were leading the Hawks, 14-10, in the 2nd quarter when Sam Darnold scrambled for a few yards, ending with a late shove by Greenlaw, which sent the Seattle QB flying towards his team's bench.

The late hit sparked a lot of pushing and shoving ... and Greenlaw, who had his helmet on, was seen headbutting Jones.

Dre was flagged and ejected from the game -- the third time he's been sent to the showers early while in the NFL.

Despite missing more than half of the big division rivalry game, the league didn't think that was enough punishment ... thus the suspension.