Niners' Mike Evans Says He Didn't Recognize Trevon Diggs, Wasn't Trolling

... Who Are You Again?!

Mike Evans says he wasn't trolling Trevon Diggs ... he just didn't know who the guy was!

Evans and Diggs' teams, the Niners and Seahawks, played on Sunday, and there was a hilarious exchange involving the two star players.

Things were physical between the WR and DB, and tensions boiled over after the whistle ... when Evans turned Diggs around to check his nameplate, which further fired up Trevon.

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Fans took it as Evans pretending not to know who Diggs was ... but Mike says that's not the case.

During his post-game presser, Evans explained, "I honestly didn't know it was him, because in the helmet, it's hard to tell sometimes."

Mike added ... "I was like, Who are you?' Then I looked and made sure: 'Oh, it's f****** Diggs."

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Mike and Trevon's thing aside, the game was super physical ... as you'd expect from two talented teams who are division rivals.

The 49ers ended up leaving Seattle with a 32-29 win, largely thanks to a dominant 113-yard, 1-TD performance by Evans.