Kyle Juszczyk's $15K Beer Chugging Fine Rescinded After Juice Box Explanation

Kyle Juszczyk's gettin' his cash back after successfully appealing the $15K fine the NFL slapped him with after a recent touchdown celly ... after the star FB argued the league totally misunderstood what he was doing!

If you missed it, Juszczyk caught a 6-yard touchdown pass during the 49ers' Week 2 clash with the Dolphins ... and hit a "chugging" celebration in the endzone where he mimicked drinking what the NFL believed was beer.

The league swiftly hit him with a $14,926 fine.

The issue is, the Pro Bowler, nicknamed "The Juice," swore up and down he was drinking a juice box, not an adult beverage (KJ also pointed out the hypocrisy of the NFL, who advertise beer on TV during games, and sell it in stadiums).

Kyle revealed he even had the word "juice" and a juice box on his pads during the game.

The explanation seemed convincing enough for the official who heard Juszczyk's appeal, wiping the fine off the board entirely. No reduction here ... just a clean slate.

KJ wasn't the only one to receive good news on the fine front. Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson was docked $13,611 for mimicking "shotgunning a beer" ... but like with Juszczyk, he was adamant the league misunderstood.

Ferguson successfully convinced the appeals officer he was doing his Gatorade celebration, which he'd previously done in practice ... and his fine was erased, too.

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There was some bonus good news for Kyle, who got another fine related to a dangerous hit reduced by $4K.