NFL Officials Challenging Suspensions, Believe League Was Too Harsh

... It's Way Too Harsh!!!

The suspended NFL referees are fighting back!

Following Monday's unprecedented punishments of two NFL officials -- Adrian Hill and Jeff Seeman -- the union that represents the refs is clapping back, saying the league came down on 'em too hard.

Scott Green, Executive Director of the NFLRA, admits the referees' actions were out of character, but says "that should not result in discipline that is excessive or inconsistent with established precedent."

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Before this weekend, the last time two NFL officials were suspended on the same day was 1968.

Obviously, we've seen our fair share of player suspensions, but it's rare for officials.

Green argues officials are consistently thrown into tense situations, and often receive "verbal abuse from players and coaches."

Of course, Cardinals star TE Trey McBride was lobbying for a pass interference call when Seeman, the line judge, was seen by TV cameras yelling, "F*** you! F*** you!"

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Meanwhile, in Minnesota, Hill, a referee, was suspended one game after he blew up on a Vikings player who accidentally knocked him over during a play.